Winnipeg school board accepts resignation of suspended trustee

A Winnipeg school division’s board of trustees has accepted the resignation letter of a suspended colleague.

Francine Champagne was suspended from her role as a trustee with the Louis Riel School Division in June this year, after complaints were made regarding her social media posts that allegedly targeted the LGBTQ+ community. In a press release on June 8, the school division said the suspension was the strongest form of sanction available under the Manitoba Public Schools Act.

The release further read that “the board suspended Trustee Champagne for three months for breaching the Board Code of Conduct specific to social media use and disregarding Policy AC: Respect for Human Diversity.”

A petition online, that began on June 15, called for Champagne’s resignation. As of Nov. 29, the petition garnered a little over 1,500 signatures.

In a subsequent press release this week, the school board division said it had received and accepted Champagne’s resignation letter. It noted the resignation was given on Nov. 27.

“Since Jun. 6, 2023, the school board has endeavoured to hold a colleague accountable for words and deeds that caused great harm to students, staff, and members of our community while also working to reassure our community of our commitment to safe and caring working and learning environments,” reads part of the release.

“The board extends appreciation to everyone in LRSD and beyond for their messages and demonstrations of support.”