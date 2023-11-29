In the market for a castle? There’s one on sale for under $1M in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re in the market for a castle at a discounted rate, then look no further — as a certain listing located along the Trans-Canada Highway in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia might have just what you’re looking for.

The 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom fortress is situated on 163 acres of land in the small community of Bucklaw and offers private access to a Bras d’Or lakefront. It has a current price tag of less than a million dollars.

The colossal building, which was built in 1992, is listed under the “single-family” property type.

Commonly known as Castle Moffet, the former bed and breakfast appeared on the market last week for the modest price of $999,999, finding itself exactly one dollar under the seven-figure mark.

In comparison, a 4-bedroom home in Colchester County, about 243 kilometres away, costs the same amount.

According to its advert on Realtor.ca, this “Cape Breton castle” with waterfront views of the Bras d’or Lake is said to have “romantic beginnings” and is now looking to “reclaim a successful 5-Star status under new ownership.”

After passing through the roadside gates, a visitor or future castle owner would drive along a lengthy cedar-surrounded driveway before parking their vehicle in a cobblestone lot.

View image in full screen An aerial shot of the long driveway that leads to the two-storey castle. REALTOR.ca

As the listing explains, upon entering the stronghold-lodge via two large oak doors, a visitor is greeted by a slate-floored, two-storey main room with floor-to-ceiling windows and two stairways.

A nearby hallway leads to a commercial kitchen, breakfast and dining room, and three guest suites, with the second and third floors containing the remaining seven guest rooms. A “caretaker’s office” on the castle’s lower level provides entrance to a walkway that faces a babbling brook and garden.

“Each room features propane fireplaces, beautiful furnishings, Bras D’or Lake views, and spa ensuites where you’ll find bidets, walk-in showers, and jet tubs,” the listing noted.

View image in full screen The castle’s main room. REALTOR.ca

“Throughout the home are ceramic and marble floors, 10 ceilings, and ample storage.”

The building’s lower level also comes equipped with a bar, wine cellar, sauna, and exercise and massage rooms.

“The property has undergone many renovations under current ownership and will require further renovations under new ownership,” noted the listing description.

“Buyers (are) to assume any further improvements after closing and will enjoy this castle for many years to come.”

If this listing’s unusually low price isn’t enough of a surprise, the estate is also willing to throw in a little extra to entice any prospective buyers.

“This property is being conveyed to a new owner fully furnished with all decors,” the listing said.

Global News reached out to the castle’s realtor, but neither the current owners nor the realtor were available to speak about the listing in time for publication.