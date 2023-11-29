Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 29

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 29'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 29
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Winter driving safety tips, renovation challenges and contingency planning, and picking out the perfect Christmas tree.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Winter driving safety tips: Medic Minute

While snow and ice have been scarce for this time of year, Medavie West still wants people to be ready for poor road conditions.

This includes having an emergency kit and knowing your location.

Medavie’s Troy Davies has more on winter driving safety tips and the need to plan a safe ride home during the holidays in Medic Minute.

Click to play video: 'Winter driving safety tips: Medic Minute'
Winter driving safety tips: Medic Minute

Dealing with renovation challenges: Décor and Design

Things don’t always go right when planning and designing a renovation project.

Story continues below advertisement

Challenges can arise, like finding out a main support beam was cut during a previous renovation that wasn’t discovered until the walls and ceilings were removed.

Tamara Bowman and Cory Pander from Metric Design go through how they deal with those challenges and plan for contingencies during a project.

Click to play video: 'Dealing with renovation challenges: Décor and Design'
Dealing with renovation challenges: Décor and Design

Picking out and caring for Christmas trees: Experience Saskatoon

It’s the time of year for picking out and decorating Christmas trees, but there are some things to know before buying a tree.

That includes deciding where it will be placed and knowing how to care for them.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers discusses what to look for when choosing a tree along with proper care and maintenance to ensure it lasts until the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Picking out and caring for Christmas trees: Experience Saskatoon'
Picking out and caring for Christmas trees: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 29

A mix of sun and cloud — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 29, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 29'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 29
