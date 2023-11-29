Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Winter driving safety tips, renovation challenges and contingency planning, and picking out the perfect Christmas tree.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Winter driving safety tips: Medic Minute

While snow and ice have been scarce for this time of year, Medavie West still wants people to be ready for poor road conditions.

This includes having an emergency kit and knowing your location.

Medavie’s Troy Davies has more on winter driving safety tips and the need to plan a safe ride home during the holidays in Medic Minute.

Dealing with renovation challenges: Décor and Design

Things don’t always go right when planning and designing a renovation project.

Challenges can arise, like finding out a main support beam was cut during a previous renovation that wasn’t discovered until the walls and ceilings were removed.

Tamara Bowman and Cory Pander from Metric Design go through how they deal with those challenges and plan for contingencies during a project.

Picking out and caring for Christmas trees: Experience Saskatoon

It’s the time of year for picking out and decorating Christmas trees, but there are some things to know before buying a tree.

That includes deciding where it will be placed and knowing how to care for them.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers discusses what to look for when choosing a tree along with proper care and maintenance to ensure it lasts until the holidays.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 29

A mix of sun and cloud — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 29, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.