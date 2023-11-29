Winds and more flurries expected for Simcoe County: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The flurries over the last few days in Simcoe County have moved further north, but weather experts say more could be on the way.

Over the last couple of days, Environment Canada estimates around 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell.

Geoff Coulson, an Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist, says the significant lake-effect snow over the last couple of days has moved more northwest of Barrie.

“The winds have now shifted. They’re now blowing from the southwest toward the northeast. So the worst of the lake effect flurry activity now occurring well to the north of Barrie, up through the Perry Sound area towards North Bay and Sudbury,” Coulson says.

“There still will be some flurry activity off and on today in the Barrie area, but we’re not expecting much in the way of additional accumulations.”

The weather expert says people in the Simcoe County area can expect winds from the southwest between 20 to 40 kilometres an hour with the possibility of some snow.

“There could be a local additional two centimetres during the course of today and into this evening,” Coulson says.

Heading into Thursday, he says temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 6 degrees.

Looking at Friday, Coulson says that’s when the area could see the return of another system.

“(There is) some disagreement on the models on where a series of weather systems are going to track from Friday through Monday morning,” he says.

“Right now, each of these impulses looks like they could give a mixture of snow and rain to the Barrie area, but it is a little too early to say if we’re looking at much in the way of additional accumulation.”