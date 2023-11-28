Memorial event honours Quebec singer Karl Tremblay of Les Cowboys Fringants

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Quebecers were gathering at Montreal’s Bell Centre to pay tribute to folk-rock singer Karl Tremblay, whose band Les Cowboys Fringants has been a beloved fixture of the province’s music scene for more than two decades.

Tremblay died earlier this month at age 47 after a long bout with prostate cancer, prompting an outpouring of grief and affection from across the province.

Premier François Legault offered a national funeral to Tremblay’s family, which includes his partner and bandmate Marie-Annick Lépine as well as two daughters.

Legault told reporters outside the Bell Centre Tuesday that Tremblay’s music united Quebecers, who recognized themselves in Les Cowboys Fringants’ songs.

He said the lead singer’s death created an incredible “wave of love and sadness” from fans, many of whom felt like they’d lost a member of their own family.

The flag at the Quebec legislature was lowered to half-mast today, and legislature members held a moment of silence in Tremblay’s honour.