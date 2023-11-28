Menu

Canada

Memorial event honours Quebec singer Karl Tremblay of Les Cowboys Fringants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Cowboys Fringants frontman Karl Tremblay honoured at Bell Centre'
Cowboys Fringants frontman Karl Tremblay honoured at Bell Centre
WATCH: Tens of thousands gathered at the Bell Centre Tuesday night for a national tribute to a monumental figure in Quebec culture. Karl Tremblay was the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, one of the most influential bands in our province's history. On November 15, he died of prostate cancer at age 47. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Thousands of Quebecers were gathering at Montreal’s Bell Centre to pay tribute to folk-rock singer Karl Tremblay, whose band Les Cowboys Fringants has been a beloved fixture of the province’s music scene for more than two decades.

Tremblay died earlier this month at age 47 after a long bout with prostate cancer, prompting an outpouring of grief and affection from across the province.

Premier François Legault offered a national funeral to Tremblay’s family, which includes his partner and bandmate Marie-Annick Lépine as well as two daughters.

Legault told reporters outside the Bell Centre Tuesday that Tremblay’s music united Quebecers, who recognized themselves in Les Cowboys Fringants’ songs.

He said the lead singer’s death created an incredible “wave of love and sadness” from fans, many of whom felt like they’d lost a member of their own family.

The flag at the Quebec legislature was lowered to half-mast today, and legislature members held a moment of silence in Tremblay’s honour.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

