National

Canada

Durham Regional Police investigating after human remains found in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police are investigating after finding human remains Tuesday morning in Bowmanville, in a wooded area.
By Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 8:47 pm
Police investigating after finding human remains in Bowmanville
Durham Regional Police investigating after human remains were found in Bowmanville Tuesday morning. Lexy Benedict reports.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area of Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road in Bowmanville, Ont., on Tuesday Nov. 28 for most of the day, after investigators discovered human remains earlier that morning.

According to Const. Nicholas Gluckstein with Durham Regional Police, the body was discovered while police were out searching for another missing person. The area, located in the area of Soper Creek Park, was blocked off.

“What I can tell you is that they were found in a remote area,” said Const. Nicholas Gluckstein. “I don’t know if there were any signs of foul play because the investigation is so early,” he told Global News.

Police say they can’t yet determine how long the body has been there, but they said it was believed to be someone who wasn’t deceased recently.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to investigate a timeline into what happened, and who this person may be. In the meantime, they are asking for the public’s assistance.

“If anybody does have information with regards to the Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road area, or anybody that they may have seen go wander into the forest, or any kind of suspicious behaviour activities in that area within the last few months, they should definitely come forward to police and speak to investigators,” said Durham Regional Police.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

