Winnipeg’s charity hub sees surge in donations and acts of kindness on Giving Tuesday

Winnipeg’s charity hub is seeing a surge in donations and acts of kindness this year on Giving Tuesday, according to managers and volunteers.

Agape Table, a food bank run out of a church basement on Furby Street, is 100-per cent donor-funded and General Manager Dave Feniuk says they see a spike in monetary donations on Giving Tuesday.

“Last year we served 134,000 meals. This year we’re up over 152. It’s we’re seeing the working poor come to the door and saying, unfortunately, I have money for rent and utilities, but I don’t have anything on my shelves.” he said.

The idea for Giving Tuesday began in New York City in 2012 and the idea is to give back to the community after such sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

And now, countries around the world encourage donations and acts of kindness on the day. In Canada, partner charities saw $50 million in online donations over 24 hours.

“Throughout the whole sector, 30 per cent of donations are raised during November and December,” said Nicole Danesi with Canada Helps.

“Giving Tuesday is sort of like an anniversary. We celebrate generosity today, but we need to be generous year-round.”

However, the day isn’t just about giving gifts or money. Sometimes it can be as simple as just giving your time to people in need.

“You know, it’s easy to give money, but when you give time, you’re involved, you’re with the people. You can hear their stories,” said Zobida Ambtman, volunteer at Agape Table.

Ambtman has been volunteering for the food bank for the past two years and according to Feniuk, people donated over $130,000 worth of their time last year.

“Through sometimes … no fault of their own, they find themselves on the street and looking for a hand up instead of a handout. Just be kind.”

Jason Granger from United Way Winnipeg says the day gives people an opportunity to give back to their community in a big way and at a needed time.

“Right now, we know that there’s so many pressing issues — mental health, addiction, food insecurity, inflation. And now is a time where folks are able to think about those pressing issues and take action,” he said.

United Way Winnipeg works in partnership with over 125 agencies, programs and initiatives across the city and Granger says they’re doing such important work to ensure that individuals and families are getting the support they need at this time.

“Knowing that there is a network of organizations across the city supported by, you know, Winnipeg donors. So important for us to know that those organizations are there for anyone across our city who may need that help.” he added.

— with files from Global’s Iris Dyck