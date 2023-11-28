Menu

Canada

Manitoba invests $1.46M in 9 key municipal projects for enhanced services

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 5:47 pm
The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Manitoba has spent $1.46 million on nine projects prioritized from the third intake of applications under the Municipal Service Delivery Improvement Program, Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie announced on Tuesday.

“Municipal governments provide critical programs and services that meet their communities’ needs, and our government is committed to partnering with them to make life better for Manitobans across the province,” Bushie said.

Service delivery reviews play a crucial role in municipalities’ processes, ensuring efficient and effective use of funding through the identification of cost savings and streamlined operations.

This approach enables municipalities to enhance services without the need to increase taxes or cut front-line services, as highlighted by the minister.

Service delivery programs eligible for review include the following areas:

  • transportation
  • safety and protection
  • water and sewer
  • recreation and culture
  • waste management
  • planning
  • general government administration and other core services.
Municipal service review projects receiving program support include:

  • Red River Planning District – general government administration and fiscal services review.
  • Neepawa and Area Planning District – legacy business processes and management systems review.
  • Rural Municipality (RM) of Brokenhead and Town of Beausejour – shared services review.
  • RM of Alonsa – waste collection and waste recycling (waste diversion) review.
  • City of Winnipeg – Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) community paramedic program review.
  • Municipality of Emerson-Franklin – regional planning district evaluation (Mid Canada Trade Corridor).
  • RM of Montcalm – recreation district processes, budgeting, expenses and structure review.
  • Municipality of McCreary – waste management and recycling operations review.
  • Town of Altona – public works transportation, landfill and public utilities services review.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

