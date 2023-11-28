Manitoba invests $1.46M in 9 key municipal projects for enhanced services

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has spent $1.46 million on nine projects prioritized from the third intake of applications under the Municipal Service Delivery Improvement Program, Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie announced on Tuesday.

“Municipal governments provide critical programs and services that meet their communities’ needs, and our government is committed to partnering with them to make life better for Manitobans across the province,” Bushie said.

Service delivery reviews play a crucial role in municipalities’ processes, ensuring efficient and effective use of funding through the identification of cost savings and streamlined operations.

This approach enables municipalities to enhance services without the need to increase taxes or cut front-line services, as highlighted by the minister.

Service delivery programs eligible for review include the following areas:

transportation

safety and protection

water and sewer

recreation and culture

waste management

planning

general government administration and other core services.

Municipal service review projects receiving program support include:

