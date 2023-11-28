Blue Bombers brass to return to Winnipeg next season

Send this page to someone via email

They fell just short of their ultimate goal earlier this month, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bringing back the front-office staff who helped them reach four consecutive Grey Cup championship games.

The team announced Tuesday that general manager Kyle Walters signed a two-year contract extension, and that assistant GM Danny McManus as well as director of player personnel Ted Goveia are also sticking around.

Walters, a former assistant coach and assistant GM with the Bombers, has served in his current role since 2013, and added Winnipeg’s Grey Cup wins in 2019 and 2021 to his trophy case, alongside his 1999 championship as a player with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

McManus and Goveia, both of whom are involved in scouting for the Bombers, will each mark a decade with the club this season.