Politics

Edmonton city council approves 6.6% tax increase on properties for 2024

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 2:23 pm
View image in full screen
After lengthy deliberations, a majority of Edmonton city councillors voted on Tuesday to approve a 6.6 per cent tax increase on properties for next year. Global News
After lengthy deliberations, a majority of Edmonton city councillors voted on Tuesday to approve a 6.6 per cent tax increase on properties for next year.

Last month, city administrators recommended a 7.09 per cent tax increase next year, 2.13 percentage points above what was originally approved by city council when it set the four-year budget last December.

The property tax hike was proposed in response to increased costs and reduced revenues, and administrators have said it will cost an additional $41.2 million to maintain services in 2024.

However, the increase approved by city council Tuesday is slightly less than what administrators recommended.

More to come…

6.6% property tax increase on table as 2024 Edmonton budget talks enters 2nd week
More on Politics
