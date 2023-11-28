Menu

Health

Toronto to permanently close four COVID-19 fixed-site vaccine clinics

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 1:33 pm
Toronto Public Health says it is permanently closing its four fixed-site vaccination clinics.

As of Dec. 13, TPH will close its four vaccine sites throughout the city: Metro Hall in downtown Toronto; Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke; North York Civic Centre near Mel Lastman Square; and Progress Avenue near the Scarborough Town Centre.

TPH says these closures signify a transition in Toronto’s COVID-19 response, as provincial funding for emergency pandemic efforts comes to an end.

Vaccines will still be available for Toronto residents through primary health providers and pharmacies, according to TPH.

“Today is the end of a remarkable era for the City of Toronto, as these vaccination clinics close their doors for the last time. I want to thank every Toronto resident who stepped through the doors across the city to do their part and get vaccinated,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow in a media release on Tuesday.

