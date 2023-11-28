Menu

Environment Canada issues snow squall advisory for Hamilton, warning for Brantford area

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 10:52 am
Environment Canada says Hamilton and the surrounding area could experience some snow squalls on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says Hamilton and the surrounding area could experience some snow squalls on Tuesday. Dave Parsons / Global News
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for areas around Hamilton, Ont., and a snow squall warning for residents near Branford.

Canada’s weather agency says the snowfall in Brantford and parts of Norfolk County could be heavy at times with some areas receiving 10 to 20 cm in the next 24 hours.

“Strong winds gusting to 60 km/h will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” they said in a statement for the Brantford area.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

Despite the possibility of snow squalls through much of Tuesday, Environment Canada says they’re unlikely to continue through the evening.

Hamilton is not expected to see as much in the way of accumulations but the forecasts suggest there could be a burst of snow that may bring “poor visibility at times.”

The general forecast is calling for more flurries on Wednesday across much of southern Ontario, potentially bringing 2 to 4 cm of accumulations.

Sun and a high of 6 C are expected for many areas by Thursday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

