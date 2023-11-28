Environment Canada issues snow squall advisory for Hamilton, warning for Brantford area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for areas around Hamilton, Ont., and a snow squall warning for residents near Branford.

Canada’s weather agency says the snowfall in Brantford and parts of Norfolk County could be heavy at times with some areas receiving 10 to 20 cm in the next 24 hours.

“Strong winds gusting to 60 km/h will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” they said in a statement for the Brantford area.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

Despite the possibility of snow squalls through much of Tuesday, Environment Canada says they’re unlikely to continue through the evening.

Hamilton is not expected to see as much in the way of accumulations but the forecasts suggest there could be a burst of snow that may bring “poor visibility at times.”

Story continues below advertisement

The general forecast is calling for more flurries on Wednesday across much of southern Ontario, potentially bringing 2 to 4 cm of accumulations.

Sun and a high of 6 C are expected for many areas by Thursday.