Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person in serious condition following 2-vehicle collision in Erin

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 28, 2023 9:33 am
file photo View image in full screen
Wellington OPP responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Sunday that sent five people to hospital with injuries. One person is reportedly in serious condition. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington OPP say five people are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Erin.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said they responded to a serious collision involving a pair of sedans on Wellington Road 22, east of Hillsburgh.

Investigators said the individuals suffered multiple injuries including one who is in serious condition.

Trending Now

OPP are still looking into what caused the collision.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices