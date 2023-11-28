1 person in serious condition following 2-vehicle collision in Erin

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say five people are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Erin.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said they responded to a serious collision involving a pair of sedans on Wellington Road 22, east of Hillsburgh.

Investigators said the individuals suffered multiple injuries including one who is in serious condition.

OPP are still looking into what caused the collision.