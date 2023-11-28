Menu

Man dead after struck by large vehicle on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 8:50 am
Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision on the Red Hill Valley Parkway early Tuesday.
Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision on the Red Hill Valley Parkway early Tuesday. Global News
A man is dead after he was struck by a large truck on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton, Ont., early Tuesday.

Hamilton police say collision investigators are still on scene following the incident just after 2 a.m., in which the man was believed to have been crossing the roadway when hit by a tractor-trailer.

“It is believed the driver got out the vehicle, went over the median and attempted to cross live traffic on northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway,” police said in an email.

Paramedics confirmed the man, suspected to be in his 30s, was deceased when they arrived at the thoroughfare.

The Red Hill Valley Parkway was closed northbound at Barton Street East and southbound at the QEW as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say there is no entry to RHVP from QEW and no time has been given for a reopening.

More to come

