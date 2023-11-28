Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Defence lawyers to continue laying out their case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 7:34 am
Defence lawyers representing two high-profile “Freedom Convoy” organizers are expected to present more new evidence Tuesday as they lay out their case.

Eric Granger, a lawyer for Tamara Lich, shared a chronological summary of her public statements and communication with co-accused Chris Barber on Monday in court.

Granger says there is no direct evidence linking his client to any unlawful activities that took place during the protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks early last year.

The two are co-accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges.

The Crown is arguing that they exerted influence over protesters who acted unlawfully during the demonstrations.

The defence filed a motion last week arguing that evidence in the case that applies only to Lich or Barber should not be used against the other, and the judge has not yet ruled on the matter.

