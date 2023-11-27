Annual Trafalgar Castle School Holiday Market local success

Hundreds kicked off the festive season while shopping local at the Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby as they held their annual Holiday Market this month on Nov. 18. Staff and students say, it was a great success, featuring over 25 vendors.
From jewelry and hand-crafted wearables, gift ideas, and food vendors, it was a way to support local, while allowing shoppers to see what students have the capability to create in class. Glass ornaments, holiday gnomes, and jewelry pieces were created by grade 9, 11, and 12 Visual Arts students.
This year also featured a tea room where students served snacks, pastries and tea, while student vocalists performed holiday songs.
Not only did visitors have a chance to shop local, and support a local school, but there was also the chance to give back.
“We’re proud to host our Holiday Market, which supports local businesses, raises funds for local charities and brings our community together to celebrate this joyous season,” said Melissa Knight-Johnson, Head of School. This year, proceeds went to student chosen charities, including Durham Childrens Aid Foundation, and the Hospital for Sick Children.
