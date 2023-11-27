Menu

Canada

Annual Trafalgar Castle School Holiday Market local success

A successful day for shopping local, and kicking off the festive season as hundreds attend the annual Trafalgar Castle School Holiday Market in Whitby.
By Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 8:27 pm
Staff, students and visitors gather at the annual Trafalgar Castle School Holiday Market on Nov. 18 2023 View image in full screen
Trafalgar Castle School
Hundreds kicked off the festive season while shopping local at the Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby as they held their annual Holiday Market this month on Nov. 18. Staff and students say, it was a great success, featuring over 25 vendors.

Staff, students and visitors gather at the annual Trafalgar Castle School Holiday Market on Nov. 18 2023 View image in full screen
Trafalgar Castle School

From jewelry and hand-crafted wearables, gift ideas, and food vendors, it was a way to support local, while allowing shoppers to see what students have the capability to create in class. Glass ornaments, holiday gnomes, and jewelry pieces were created by grade 9, 11, and 12 Visual Arts students.

This year also featured a tea room where students served snacks, pastries and tea, while student vocalists performed holiday songs.

Staff and students at annual Trafalgar Castle School Holiday Market View image in full screen
Trafalgar Castle School
Not only did visitors have a chance to shop local, and support a local school, but there was also the chance to give back.

“We’re proud to host our Holiday Market, which supports local businesses, raises funds for local charities and brings our community together to celebrate this joyous season,” said Melissa Knight-Johnson, Head of School. This year, proceeds went to student chosen charities, including Durham Childrens Aid Foundation, and the Hospital for Sick Children.

