Manitoba’s police watchdog probes use-of-force incident in Birdtail Sioux arrest

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is probing a use-of-force incident after an arrest in Birdtail Sioux First Nation.

On Friday, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) made the IIU aware of an injury that required medical attention.

The MFNPS said during a disturbance call, officers were met with an aggressive man and a use-of-force encounter occurred resulting in the man suffering facial injuries. He was taken to Virden Health Centre.

The civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to investigate.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.