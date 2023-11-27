Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Pathways Alliance increasingly confident $16.5B carbon capture project will go ahead

By Staff Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Pathways Alliance oilsands group pledges to spend $16.5B on carbon capture project'
Pathways Alliance oilsands group pledges to spend $16.5B on carbon capture project
The Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada's six largest oilsands companies, said they will spend $16.5 billion before 2030 on a large carbon capture and storage facility that is the centrepiece of their net-zero-by-2050 pledge. Tom Vernon reports – Oct 14, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The oilsands industry group that has proposed building what would be one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage projects says it is more confident than ever it will go ahead with construction.

The Pathways Alliance is a consortium of Canada’s largest oilsands companies, which have banded together to propose a $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network to decrease emissions from oilsands sites in northern Alberta.

The group hasn’t yet made a final investment decision but has spent about $80 million on preliminary engineering, design and environmental work.

Last week, the federal government provided additional details about its promised carbon capture investment tax credit, including a timeline for its finalization.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute'
Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute

It also promised that up to $7 billion will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse gas emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Pathways president Kendall Dilling says he feels more confident now than he did a year ago, adding Pathways is preparing to file for regulatory approval for its project within the next couple of months.

Pathways members — Suncor Energy, Imperial Oil, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy, MEG Energy and ConocoPhillips Canada — have collectively pledged to work together to reduce the sector’s absolute emissions by 22 million tonnes by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050.

— More to come…

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices