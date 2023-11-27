Four Chinese students killed in fatal crash in Huntsville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Four Chinese students were among those who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision in Huntsville, Ont., over the weekend, officials have confirmed.

The two-vehicle collision took place around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, involving a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV on Highway 60, according to Huntsville OPP.

Five people died in the crash. Police say four of the victims were teens from North York and Richmond Hill. The other victim was a 42-year-old woman from Huntsville. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“One of the individuals in the Mercedes SUV was transported to hospital and succumbed to his injuries there,” police said.

On Monday, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto released a statement confirming that Chinese officials verified the collision with the OPP and contacted the families of the foreign students involved.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a GoFundMe page, Jessica Lynn Ward was the woman involved in the collision.

“Jessica leaves behind her two precious children (aged 17 and 14) to deal with this unimaginable loss,” reads the GoFundMe page.

0:28 Huntsville, Ont. fatal highway crash leaves 4 teens, 1 woman dead

— With files from Tessa Bennett