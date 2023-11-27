De Grasse, Lindros among Order of Ontario recipients being honoured today

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The province is honouring 26 people with the Order of Ontario today.

Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, former hockey player Eric Lindros and Torstar owner Jordan Bitove are among the recipients.

Longtime nurse and professor Vanessa Burkoski was invested into the order in a private ceremony before she died in August.

Toronto Metropolitan University President Mohamed Lachemi, Olympic champion speedskater Christine Nesbitt and filmmaker Christina Jennings are also among this year’s recipients of the order.

There have been 849 individuals appointed to the Order of Ontario since it was established in 1986.

The order recognizes exceptional leaders who have made an impact building a stronger province, country and world.