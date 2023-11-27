Menu

Canada

De Grasse, Lindros among Order of Ontario recipients being honoured today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2023 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News’ Susan Hay receives Order of Ontario'
Global News’ Susan Hay receives Order of Ontario
RELATED: Global News journalist Susan Hay has been appointed to the Order of Ontario during an event at the Royal Ontario Museum. The long-time anchor, journalist and host is known best in Toronto for her segment 'Making a Difference.' – Apr 25, 2022
TORONTO — The province is honouring 26 people with the Order of Ontario today.

Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, former hockey player Eric Lindros and Torstar owner Jordan Bitove are among the recipients.

Longtime nurse and professor Vanessa Burkoski was invested into the order in a private ceremony before she died in August.

Toronto Metropolitan University President Mohamed Lachemi, Olympic champion speedskater Christine Nesbitt and filmmaker Christina Jennings are also among this year’s recipients of the order.

There have been 849 individuals appointed to the Order of Ontario since it was established in 1986.

The order recognizes exceptional leaders who have made an impact building a stronger province, country and world.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

