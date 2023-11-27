Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Worker suffers severe injuries in suspected fall at Chestermere construction site

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 2:55 pm
A worker suffered severe injuries at a construction site in Chestermere on Nov. 26. View image in full screen
A worker suffered severe injuries at a construction site in Chestermere on Nov. 26. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was taken to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition after suffering a suspected fall at a condo building construction site in Chestermere on the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a location in the 200 block of Chelsea Road, on the west end of Chestermere, at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday following reports a worker had suffered a fall, according to Stuart Brideaux, EMS public education officer.

Brideaux confirms the worker, an adult male, was taken by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. The severity of his injuries had officials considering airlifting the injured man to hospital, but STARS Air Ambulance was not available at the time.

It’s not believed anyone witnessed the incident and the 911 call was made after the man was found on the ground. The worker is believed to have fallen roughly 12 metres (approximately 40 feet).

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers did respond to the construction site but could not speak about the matter as Occupational Health and Safety is leading the investigation.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to the builder and Occupational Health and Safety for comment. As of early Monday afternoon, the requests have not garnered a reply.

A worker, an adult male, suffered severe injuries in a workplace incident at a construction site in Chestermere on Nov. 26. View image in full screen
A worker, an adult male, suffered severe injuries in a workplace incident at a construction site in Chestermere on Nov. 26. Global News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices