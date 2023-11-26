Elves for Seniors Montreal struggling with donations in biggest year yet

This is usually the busiest time of the year for Alana Edwards and her charity, Elves for Seniors Montreal.

The charity delivers Christmas gifts to thousands of seniors at 39 residences across the greater Montreal area, with the help of the community. But this year, as it launches its fifth and biggest year year yet, there’s some worry in the air.

“Usually by now, our tables are relatively full and our boxes (with gifts) that aren’t wrapped are usually overflowing by now. So this year, it’s really been coming in really slowly,” said Edwards.

Edwards says they’ve probably collected only one third of the 3,500 gifts they need, and they have about a week left to do so.

“I just don’t want to let the seniors down,” she said. ” I don’t want them to not get that special smile that we’ve received in the past.”

The main way Elves for Seniors operates is through Christmas trees set up at businesses across the city. Gift requests from seniors are written on tags, and people simply have to choose a gift, buy it and drop it back off, unwrapped. The charity does the rest.

At CoCo & Bean Cafe in Beaconsfield, their pink tree is up but owners say the tags haven’t been flying off of it like they have in the past.

“It’s been a little quieter than normal,” said Candice Najum, CoCo and Bean Cafe Co-Owner. “Usually people come in right way. This year is a bit slow. With inflation, people are tight with their money.”

Gift requests vary from clothing to soaps, wine, and even chocolates.

You can also get a tag virtually on the charity’s website.

Edwards and her team of elves are desperately hoping the community will rally to help fulfill all of their requests.

“We just really want to make sure all of those seniors that we promised gifts to will be able to open something on Christmas,” she said.