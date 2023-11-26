Kingston, Ont., kids have breakfast with Santa — and raise funds for charity

Send this page to someone via email

It was no ordinary Sunday morning at the mall for this group of kids in Kingston.

They arrived bright and early to get a chance to have breakfast with Santa, all in support of Clothes for Kids.

The Cataraqui Centre put on the event and A&W provided the pancakes. As the kids were eating, Kris Kringle made the rounds.

For the kids, it was the experience of a lifetime.

“It’s the best time. There’s facepaints everywhere, like, there’s facepaints right there. It’s the best time,” said Lux Johnston, who was there with her family.

Many kids were anxious to get a chance to talk with Santa and maybe even slip in a few extra gift requests.

“I told him that I wanted a remote-control spider,” said Forest Schachter, who was there with his father, John Schachter.

But of course, around this time of year the burning question is always: have you been good this year?

For some, it’s harder to answer than others.

“I think so?” said Johnston as she looked to her parents for confirmation.

While the kids get to enjoy some time eating a good breakfast and hanging out with Santa, it’s also a good time for the parents.

“It’s very, very great to see the excitement in his face at these kinds of events,” said the elder Schachter.

On top of all the holiday cheer, the whole event was a fundraiser for Clothes For Kids, which provides local kids in need with new snowsuits for the winter.

The first-time event sold out in just three days, and at 10 dollars per ticket, netted $1,000 for the charity.

After breakfast wrapped up, it was time to gather around and listen to a story.

When it was all said and done, even though they had to say goodbye to Santa, the smiles on the faces of the kids leaves no question about the memories made on Sunday.