Politics

Kelowna businessman selected as new BC United candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 2:03 pm
The BC United Party candidate Pavneet Singh owns multiple Freshslice and Pita Pit franchises in Kelowna. View image in full screen
The BC United Party candidate Pavneet Singh owns multiple Freshslice and Pita Pit franchises in Kelowna. BC United Party on X
The BC United Party has chosen Kelowna businessman Pavneet Singh as their next candidate for the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.

Party members cast their ballots on Saturday at polling stations in both Kelowna and Oyama, with over 50 per cent of eligible members turning out to vote.

The Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding, formerly known as Kelowna-Lake Country, has been held by MLA Norm Letnick since 2009. A member of the BC United Party, he announced last spring that he would not seek re-election.

Singh, who owns multiple Freshslice and Pita Pit franchises in Kelowna, was up against three other candidates — entrepreneur Binny Boparai, lawyer Bal Grewal and RDNO vice chair Amanda Shatzko. After the results were released, the BC United Party thanked the other candidates for their efforts.

“BC United would like to thank Binny Boparai, Bal Grewal, and Amanda Shatzko for their participation  in the nomination contest,” the BC United Party said in a statement.

“It takes a great deal of confidence and dedication to put forward one’s name for public office, and their willingness to do so is truly commendable.”

After Letnick retires, Singh will represent the BC United Party in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding until the next provincial election, slated for October 2024.

