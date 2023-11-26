Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Entertainment

Recipe: Goldilocks Bake Shop’s mocha chiffon cake

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Chiffon cake and holiday baking'
Cooking Together: Chiffon cake and holiday baking
Maj Yee with Goldilocks Bake Shop showcases some beautiful and tasty treats you can whip up during your holiday meal.
Maj Yee with Goldilocks Bake Shop showcases a beautiful treat you can whip up for a holiday dessert.

Preheat your oven to 325°F.

Mocha Buttercream:

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp coffee powder
  • ⅛ cup evaporated milk
  • ½ cup softened margarine
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 ½ cup confectioners’ sugar

Steps:

  1. Dissolve coffee powder in evaporated milk and set aside.
  2. Cube softened margarine and butter, placing them in a bowl with a paddle attachment. Cream at low speed until soft and well blended, scraping the bowl occasionally.
  3. Increase the mixer speed to medium once margarine and butter have softened, continuing until the volume increases.
  4. Reset the mixer to low speed and add confectioner’s sugar. Mix until all sugar dissolves and the mixture is smooth, scraping the bowl as needed.
  5. Gradually add the milk-coffee combination at low speed, continuing to mix until fully blended. Scrape the bowl to ensure thorough mixing.

Chiffon Cake:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sifted cake flour
  • 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp coffee powder
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp corn oil
  • 1/3 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp water
  • Egg whites of 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 tsp cream of tartar
  • 1/2 cup sugar

Steps:

  1. Line chosen pan/s with parchment paper on the bottom and sides (height should match the pan).
  2. Sift all dry ingredients and set aside.
  3. Combine all liquid ingredients in a mixing bowl using a paddle attachment. Mix at low speed until well-blended.
  4. Add dry ingredients at low speed and mix for 2 minutes until the batter is smooth. Scrape the bowl as needed.
  5. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and sugar with a wire whisk. Mix for 1 minute at low speed, then increase to medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes until medium peaks form.
  6. Fold the egg yolk mixture into the whipped egg whites at low speed for 8-10 seconds, then increase to medium speed for 2 seconds.
  7. Pour the batter equally into prepared pans.
  8. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean.
  9. Let it stand for 5-10 minutes before inverting and placing it on the rack to cool.

Decorate the chiffon cakes with the prepared mocha buttercream and enjoy!

