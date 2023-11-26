Recipe: Goldilocks Bake Shop’s mocha chiffon cake

Maj Yee with Goldilocks Bake Shop showcases a beautiful treat you can whip up for a holiday dessert.
Preheat your oven to 325°F.
Mocha Buttercream:
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp coffee powder
- ⅛ cup evaporated milk
- ½ cup softened margarine
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
Steps:
- Dissolve coffee powder in evaporated milk and set aside.
- Cube softened margarine and butter, placing them in a bowl with a paddle attachment. Cream at low speed until soft and well blended, scraping the bowl occasionally.
- Increase the mixer speed to medium once margarine and butter have softened, continuing until the volume increases.
- Reset the mixer to low speed and add confectioner’s sugar. Mix until all sugar dissolves and the mixture is smooth, scraping the bowl as needed.
- Gradually add the milk-coffee combination at low speed, continuing to mix until fully blended. Scrape the bowl to ensure thorough mixing.
Chiffon Cake:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sifted cake flour
- 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp coffee powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp corn oil
- 1/3 cup evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp water
- Egg whites of 4 large eggs
- 1/4 tsp cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup sugar
Steps:
- Line chosen pan/s with parchment paper on the bottom and sides (height should match the pan).
- Sift all dry ingredients and set aside.
- Combine all liquid ingredients in a mixing bowl using a paddle attachment. Mix at low speed until well-blended.
- Add dry ingredients at low speed and mix for 2 minutes until the batter is smooth. Scrape the bowl as needed.
- In a separate bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and sugar with a wire whisk. Mix for 1 minute at low speed, then increase to medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes until medium peaks form.
- Fold the egg yolk mixture into the whipped egg whites at low speed for 8-10 seconds, then increase to medium speed for 2 seconds.
- Pour the batter equally into prepared pans.
- Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean.
- Let it stand for 5-10 minutes before inverting and placing it on the rack to cool.
Decorate the chiffon cakes with the prepared mocha buttercream and enjoy!
