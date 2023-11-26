No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify new contract

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement.

The deal, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour over the duration of the contract.

It also includes a new benefits program for part-time workers, and creates 30 new full-time positions to be hired within a year.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the largest grocery company in Canada.

The workers reached a tentative agreement last Sunday as a strike deadline approached.

Unifor was seeking an agreement for No Frills employees that reflected gains made by Metro workers, who staged a five-week strike over the summer in the Greater Toronto Area.