Economy

No Frills workers at 17 Ontario stores ratify new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2023 9:50 am
A person exits the pedistrian ramp in front of an No Frills grocery store in Toronto, on Aug 11, 2022. View image in full screen
A person exits the pedistrian ramp in front of an No Frills grocery store in Toronto, on Aug 11, 2022. Rachel Verbin / The Canadian Press Images
Unifor says No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified their new collective agreement.

The deal, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour over the duration of the contract.

It also includes a new benefits program for part-time workers, and creates 30 new full-time positions to be hired within a year.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the largest grocery company in Canada.

The workers reached a tentative agreement last Sunday as a strike deadline approached.

Unifor was seeking an agreement for No Frills employees that reflected gains made by Metro workers, who staged a five-week strike over the summer in the Greater Toronto Area.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

