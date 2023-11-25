Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Sunken boat found as more non-compliant buoys removed from Shuswap Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 4:51 pm
A sunken boat was discovered in Shuswap Lake in B.C., while crews were conducting buoy enforcement this year. View image in full screen
A sunken boat was discovered in Shuswap Lake in B.C., while crews were conducting buoy enforcement this year. CSRD
The ongoing removal of non-compliant buoys from Shuswap Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior led to the discovery of a sunken boat.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says another 28 buoys were removed from the popular lake in October by Transport Canada after 342 buoys were tagged in May and June as being non-compliant.

However, in continuing to conduct buoy enforcement — making sure the markers comply with national regulations — crews discovered an unreported sunken boat in the Tappen Bay area.

Click to play video: 'Old boat that sank twice raised, removed from Shuswap Lake'
Old boat that sank twice raised, removed from Shuswap Lake

“It has been marked with a cautionary buoy until additional action can be taken,” said the CSRD.

The regional district says a proliferation of buoys on Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake has been a continual source of public concern, prompting numerous reports to both it and Transport Canada.

A collection of non-compliant buoys that were removed from Shuswap Lake in 2023. View image in full screen
A collection of non-compliant buoys that were removed from Shuswap Lake in 2023. CSRD
The CSRD says buoys can be removed if they don’t follow regulations regarding correct size, colour and identification.

“This can be hazardous for boaters and other users of the lake,” said the regional district.

“Tagging gives owners time to rectify the non-compliance prior to Transport Canada removal,” said the regional district.

Click to play video: 'BuoyCam provides real-time ocean views'
BuoyCam provides real-time ocean views

Buoy enforcement began in 2018 and continued in 2019, paused in 2020 and 2021, and resumed in 2022. Since then, approximately 969 non-compliant buoys have been tagged, with 166 being removed from both lakes.

More information about buoy regulations is available at Transport Canada and the CSRD website.

