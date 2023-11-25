Sunken boat found as more non-compliant buoys removed from Shuswap Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing removal of non-compliant buoys from Shuswap Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior led to the discovery of a sunken boat.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says another 28 buoys were removed from the popular lake in October by Transport Canada after 342 buoys were tagged in May and June as being non-compliant.

However, in continuing to conduct buoy enforcement — making sure the markers comply with national regulations — crews discovered an unreported sunken boat in the Tappen Bay area.

“It has been marked with a cautionary buoy until additional action can be taken,” said the CSRD.

The regional district says a proliferation of buoys on Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake has been a continual source of public concern, prompting numerous reports to both it and Transport Canada.

The CSRD says buoys can be removed if they don’t follow regulations regarding correct size, colour and identification.

“This can be hazardous for boaters and other users of the lake,” said the regional district.

“Tagging gives owners time to rectify the non-compliance prior to Transport Canada removal,” said the regional district.

Buoy enforcement began in 2018 and continued in 2019, paused in 2020 and 2021, and resumed in 2022. Since then, approximately 969 non-compliant buoys have been tagged, with 166 being removed from both lakes.

More information about buoy regulations is available at Transport Canada and the CSRD website.