Langley, B.C. home targeted in shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence was seen outside of a home in Langley, B.C., following a shooting Saturday morning.

Langley RCMP has not released much information so far but did tell Global News no one was injured in the incident.

Mounties said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. and believe the residence was specifically targeted.

The home lies just inside the border between Surrey and Langley on 196 Street near 68 Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed no one was taken to hospital in connection with the incident.

1:50 Langley shooting sends one person to hospital

Video from the scene shows a number of police officers on site laying numerous evidence cones and investigating what appears to be bullet holes in a fence on the exterior of the property.

Story continues below advertisement

A portion of 196 Street was closed for the investigation.

More to come …