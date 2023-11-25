Menu

Crime

Langley, B.C. home targeted in shooting, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 5:10 pm
Police were seen placing evidence cones on the road outside at home hit by gunfire in Langley, B.C. on Nov. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Police were seen placing evidence cones on the road outside at home hit by gunfire in Langley, B.C. on Nov. 25, 2023. Global News
A heavy police presence was seen outside of a home in Langley, B.C., following a shooting Saturday morning.

Langley RCMP has not released much information so far but did tell Global News no one was injured in the incident.

Mounties said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. and believe the residence was specifically targeted.

The home lies just inside the border between Surrey and Langley on 196 Street near 68 Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed no one was taken to hospital in connection with the incident.

Video from the scene shows a number of police officers on site laying numerous evidence cones and investigating what appears to be bullet holes in a fence on the exterior of the property.

A portion of 196 Street was closed for the investigation.

More to come …

