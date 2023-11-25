West Vancouver city council lets the dogs out for Seawalk access

Send this page to someone via email

Dogs, and their owners, are now able to enjoy an ocean-side jaunt in West Vancouver along the seawall.

West Vancouver city council finalized moving forward in making its Seawalk accessible to dogs during a Monday night meeting.

Councillors voted in favour of loosening restrictions that have prevented dog walking in many public parks and the West Vancouver Seawalk.

“In a vote of 7-5, we have put through owners can walk their dogs along the Seawalk,” city councillor Linda Watt said.

“It has been like this for the entire 18 years I have been here in this community.”

Saturday marked the first weekend that four-legged furry family members were allowed to join their owners along the Seawalk.

The loosened leash on dog walking on the Seawalk was not supported by everyone in the community, as some turned up to city hall to oppose the decision.

“A lot of the argument is that there will be feces all over the place, people are going to get tripped or potentially mauled and some are afraid of dogs and this may put them into contact with them,” Watt said.

Global News spoke with a local resident who was enjoying the Seawalk on Saturday.

“I am so happy, I can’t wait to bring my dog (down here),” Jennifer Azizi said.

“It used to really bother me that I couldn’t bring my dogs to the Seawalk. I used to walk down back roads and alleys.”