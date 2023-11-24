Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Aubrie Ansell was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and was reported missing Friday.
“Given her age there is significant concern for her safety and well-being,” police said in a media release.
Mounties said they had information suggesting Ansell could be in the Harewood area of Nanaimo.
She is described as five-feet two-inches tall and 90 pounds with shoulder-length dyed-green hair.
Police released a photo of Ansell, but said it is out of date and does not show her current hair colour.
Ansell was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
- Former Canucks draft pick accused of multi-million-dollar fraud
- Mountie killer Justin Bourque charged with assaulting another inmate: RCMP
- Charges laid in police impersonation, break and enter, assault and $10M B.C. theft investigation
- N.Y. woman charged with hate crimes in hot coffee attack on father, toddler
Comments