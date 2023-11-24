Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 9:43 pm
Anyone with information on Aubrie Ansell is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone with information on Aubrie Ansell is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP. Nanaimo RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aubrie Ansell was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and was reported missing Friday.

“Given her age there is significant concern for her safety and well-being,” police said in a media release.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Mounties said they had information suggesting Ansell could be in the Harewood area of Nanaimo.

She is described as five-feet two-inches tall and 90 pounds with shoulder-length dyed-green hair.

Police released a photo of Ansell, but said it is out of date and does not show her current hair colour.

Ansell was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

