Canada

More wildfire mitigation work underway in Lake Country

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 8:34 pm
A sign warning the public of wildfire mitigation work. View image in full screen
A sign warning the public of wildfire mitigation work. District of Lake Country
Wildfire mitigation will continue along a popular hiking area in Lake Country.

On Friday, the district announced that Spion Kop will see slash burning and dangerous trees being felled next week, with work beginning Monday, Nov. 27.

Earlier this year, from January to March, contractor crews hand-thinned, pruned and performed surface cleanup along Spion Kop. Slash piles were also burned in an effort to reduce wildfire risks.

Kalamoir park in West Kelowna deemed as one of the top regional park priorities for fuel mitigation work to reduce the threat of fire.

“This week, personnel are completing danger-tree assessing and falling and marking wildlife trees so it is safe for crews to work,” the district said on its Facebook page.

In all, 10 personnel and two small excavators are expected to be working along Spion Kop during weekdays until the end of March.

Trail closures may occur, but all trails will be open on weekends.

“Watch for signage identifying work areas,” said the district.

“For safety, we ask the public to stay out of the active work zones and find an alternate trail to use. Avoid areas where you can hear chainsaws working.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

