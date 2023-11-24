Five Sask. people dead from influenza in last two weeks: CRISP report

Send this page to someone via email

Influenza hospitalizations in Saskatchewan increased to 263 from 90 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 18, according to the province’s latest CRISP report.

Five people died and ICU admissions increased significantly from eight from in the previous two weeks to 38 in the most recent two weeks.

“There was an increase in test positivity reported across the province with higher activity in the North,” read the report. “Influenza A was the most detected virus in the province.”

As of Nov. 18, 18.9 per cent of the Saskatchewan population received influenza vaccine this season, the highest percentage of those living in Regina.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests decreased from 496 in the week ending Nov. 11 to 426 in the current week.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) also increased with 53 cases in the last two weeks compared to 22 cases in the previous period.

“RSV hospitalizations have increased from three for the previous two weeks to 10 for the most recent two weeks,” read the report. “Hospitalizations for ‘other’ respiratory viruses have remained relatively stable at 38 for the previous two weeks to 35 for the most recent two weeks.”