Crime

Roseneath man arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Cobourg: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 3:37 pm
A Roseneath, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle reported stolen was found in Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers responded to a reported theft of a vehicle from a business in the village of Roseneath, north of Cobourg, on Nov. 14.

OPP say the investigation led to the vehicle being recovered in a public car park in Cobourg on Thursday. A 31-year-old man from Roseneath was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and posssession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released and has a future court date in Cobourg.

