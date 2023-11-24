Halifax Transit pushes to get safety officers aboard buses and ferries

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Transit is making a push to tackle what they say has been a growing issue for their workers.

During the city’s transportation standing committee meeting on Thursday, Philip Herritt, the director of transit operations for Halifax Transit, outlined a proposal to help address violent incidents happening on buses city-wide.

“It’s time to put the pedal to the medal and start addressing some of those concerns,” said Herritt during Thursday’s meeting.

Halifax Transit says they are receiving calls for assaults, disruptive passengers and fair disputes, just to name a few.

They are averaging approximately 250 calls per month and expect more than 3,000 by the end of the year.

As part of their safety program proposal, they want to see 18 safety officers aboard buses and ferries across the city.

