National

Canada

Halifax Transit pushes to get safety officers aboard buses and ferries

By Vanessa Wright Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax Transit proposes deploying safety officers on buses, transit amid increase in violent incidents'
Halifax Transit proposes deploying safety officers on buses, transit amid increase in violent incidents
Halifax Transit is looking to address the growing number of violent incidents happening on transportation services throughout the municipality. In a recent committee meeting, the department proposed the implementation of safety officers aboard buses and ferries. Vanessa Wright has more.
Halifax Transit is making a push to tackle what they say has been a growing issue for their workers.

During the city’s transportation standing committee meeting on Thursday, Philip Herritt, the director of transit operations for Halifax Transit, outlined a proposal to help address violent incidents happening on buses city-wide.

“It’s time to put the pedal to the medal and start addressing some of those concerns,” said Herritt during Thursday’s meeting.

Halifax Transit says they are receiving calls for assaults, disruptive passengers and fair disputes, just to name a few.

They are averaging approximately 250 calls per month and expect more than 3,000 by the end of the year.

As part of their safety program proposal, they want to see 18 safety officers aboard buses and ferries across the city.

