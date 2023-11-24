Bail hearing set for B.C. sex offender who fled halfway house, sparked search

Send this page to someone via email

The bail hearing for the convicted B.C. sex offender who sparked a massive search after he failed to return to his halfway house is set for Friday morning.

Randall Hopley was missing for 10 days until an off-duty police officer took him into custody outside of the Vancouver police department station on Cordova Street.

Hopley was turning himself in because he was cold, police said.

The 56-year-old man walked away from his halfway home on Nov. 4 and removed his ankle monitoring bracelet.

Immediately, a large search began to take place, including more than 25 investigators and officers.

3:07 Randall Hopley arrested outside Vancouver police station by off-duty officer

He has a violent criminal past, including sexual offences against children and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C. and was then released in 2018 and living at a halfway house.

He was arrested again in January 2023, for violating the conditions of the 10-year long-term supervision order.

— with files from Amy Judd