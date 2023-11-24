Bail hearing set for B.C. sex offender who fled halfway house, sparked search

The bail hearing for the convicted B.C. sex offender who sparked a massive search after he failed to return to his halfway house is set for Friday morning.
Randall Hopley was missing for 10 days until an off-duty police officer took him into custody outside of the Vancouver police department station on Cordova Street.
Hopley was turning himself in because he was cold, police said.
The 56-year-old man walked away from his halfway home on Nov. 4 and removed his ankle monitoring bracelet.
Immediately, a large search began to take place, including more than 25 investigators and officers.
He has a violent criminal past, including sexual offences against children and assault.
Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C. and was then released in 2018 and living at a halfway house.
He was arrested again in January 2023, for violating the conditions of the 10-year long-term supervision order.
— with files from Amy Judd
