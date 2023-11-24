Illuminated Forest returns to Ken Reid Conservation Area in Lindsay, Ont. in December

Send this page to someone via email

The Ken Reid Conservation Area will once again be lit up for the holiday season with the return of the Illuminated Forest near Lindsay, Ont.

First launched in 2022 by Kawartha Conservation, the Illuminated Forest features thousands of lights adorning trees in the cedar forest along with a lighted nighttime trail. Kawartha Conservation says the event not only offers a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the forest after dark but will also create new holiday traditions for family and friends.

“We are delighted to bring back The Illuminated Forest for its second year, building on the overwhelming joy it brought to our community in 2022,” said Mark Majchrowski, Kawartha Conservation CAO. “This event is about creating a magical space where families and friends can come together and enjoy the beauty of the season.”

The lit trail is about 200 metres and it takes about 20 minutes to walk the route.

This year the Illuminated Forest will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31, nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. Admission is free, with parking $4 per vehicle.

Donations are being accepted to support the Illuminated Forest initiative.

“Donations received throughout the month of December at the Illuminated Forest help support our community events throughout the year,” said Kristie Virgoe, director of Stewardship and Conservation Lands. “Free events like our annual Fall Festival and Christmas at Ken Reid are made possible through the generous sponsorships and donations we receive.”

Kawartha Conservation is a watershed-based conservation authority whose 2,563-square-kilometre area jurisdiction includes the majority of water bodies in the City of Kawartha Lakes (including 27 lakes), along with the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township and Durham Region municipalities (Scugog, Brock, Clarington).

“So by supporting Kawartha Conservation, you’re supporting an entire community, and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” Virgoe said.

For more information about the Illuminated Forest, visit Kawartha Conservation’s website.