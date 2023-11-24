Swan River man behind bars after stolen truck incident, alleged assault on RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A Swan River, Man., man is in custody after a night that saw him pulled over while accused of driving a truck that had been reported stolen, followed by an alleged assault on an officer.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called about the stolen pickup truck around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and with the help of the owner and GPS, the vehicle was tracked through the streets of The Pas.

Officers pulled the truck over on Cathedral Avenue — after it was spotted rolling through a stop sign — and arrested the driver, who didn’t have a licence.

Police said when they were putting the suspect into a cell at the RCMP detachment in The Pas, he uttered threats and assaulted one of the officers, who required treatment at the local hospital.

A 24-year-old man remains in custody and faces a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement