Crime

Swan River man behind bars after stolen truck incident, alleged assault on RCMP officer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 11:18 am
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP
A Swan River, Man., man is in custody after a night that saw him pulled over while accused of driving a truck that had been reported stolen, followed by an alleged assault on an officer.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called about the stolen pickup truck around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, and with the help of the owner and GPS, the vehicle was tracked through the streets of The Pas.

Officers pulled the truck over on Cathedral Avenue — after it was spotted rolling through a stop sign — and arrested the driver, who didn’t have a licence.

Police said when they were putting the suspect into a cell at the RCMP detachment in The Pas, he uttered threats and assaulted one of the officers, who required treatment at the local hospital.

A 24-year-old man remains in custody and faces a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.

