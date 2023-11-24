Craving curry? Here are the top food items Canadians ordered in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians have a big appetite for Indian food.

That’s according to a report published Thursday by SkipTheDishes, which unveiled the most popular food items ordered in Canada this year.

Butter chicken and garlic naan — which both go so well when eaten together — topped the national list, according to the Canadian food delivery app.

Miso soup came in third place and Canadians also showed their love for poutine, with the Quebec specialty taking the fourth spot.

Here is the complete top 10 list of the food items ordered across Canada:

Butter Chicken Garlic Naan Miso soup Poutine Butter Naan California Roll Onion Rings Caesar Salad Chicken Wings Plain Naan

When it comes to ordering groceries, Canadians can’t get enough of their snacks.

Chips, Pepsi cola and ice cream were the most ordered items from the grocery stores, followed by bananas, milk and bread.

Canadians have seen their grocery bills go up over the past year, but price hikes have eased in many aisles in recent months.

Grocery price inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month to 5.4 per cent in October — still elevated but down from 5.8 per cent the month earlier.

Seafood, fresh vegetables, bakery items and dairy products all saw inflation slow last month.

This year, the most expensive order placed on SkipTheDishes was in Quebec. It included 55 sandwiches, three pizzas and seven orders of poutine — costing roughly $1,259.71

Someone in British Columbia partied hard, ordering 15 bottles of liquor, including two bottles of Grey Goose — all of which cost $1,060.50.

Alberta’s priciest order was 36 plates of chicken with two salads, costing $921.61.

In Ontario, one customer had a Mexican feast, spending $789.50 on 70 tacos, 25 orders of chips with a combination of guacamole, salsa and horseradish cream.

Capping off the top five list, a Manitoba resident ordered 10 caesar salads, 10 beef ribs, three pickerel and three pasta dishes, which cost $748.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Lord