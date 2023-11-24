Menu

Canada

Craving curry? Here are the top food items Canadians ordered in 2023

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 10:28 am
Indian food delivery View image in full screen
Butter chicken and garlic naan were the most popular food items ordered in Canada this year, according to a report by SkipTheDishes. adamkaz/Getty Images
Canadians have a big appetite for Indian food.

That’s according to a report published Thursday by SkipTheDishes, which unveiled the most popular food items ordered in Canada this year.

Butter chicken and garlic naan — which both go so well when eaten together — topped the national list, according to the Canadian food delivery app.

Miso soup came in third place and Canadians also showed their love for poutine, with the Quebec specialty taking the fourth spot.

Here is the complete top 10 list of the food items ordered across Canada:

  1. Butter Chicken
  2. Garlic Naan
  3. Miso soup
  4. Poutine
  5. Butter Naan
  6. California Roll
  7. Onion Rings
  8. Caesar Salad
  9. Chicken Wings
  10. Plain Naan
Voila app gives people a new, less stressful way to grocery shop

When it comes to ordering groceries, Canadians can’t get enough of their snacks.

Chips, Pepsi cola and ice cream were the most ordered items from the grocery stores, followed by bananas, milk and bread.

Canadians have seen their grocery bills go up over the past year, but price hikes have eased in many aisles in recent months.

Grocery price inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month to 5.4 per cent in October — still elevated but down from 5.8 per cent the month earlier.

Seafood, fresh vegetables, bakery items and dairy products all saw inflation slow last month.

Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October: StatsCan
This year, the most expensive order placed on SkipTheDishes was in Quebec. It included 55 sandwiches, three pizzas and seven orders of poutine — costing roughly $1,259.71

Someone in British Columbia partied hard, ordering 15 bottles of liquor, including two bottles of Grey Goose — all of which cost $1,060.50.

Alberta’s priciest order was 36 plates of chicken with two salads, costing $921.61.

In Ontario, one customer had a Mexican feast, spending $789.50 on 70 tacos, 25 orders of chips with a combination of guacamole, salsa and horseradish cream.

Capping off the top five list, a Manitoba resident ordered 10 caesar salads, 10 beef ribs, three pickerel and three pasta dishes, which cost $748.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Lord

