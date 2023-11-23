Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 11:06 pm
Click to play video: '2024 Warming Hut designs'
2024 Warming Hut designs
The designs for this year's Warming Huts at the Nestaweya River Trail were unveiled today. Here's a look at them:
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There may be no ice yet, but the Forks is already planning for the Nestaweya River Trail this winter, releasing the designs of the Warming Huts Thursday.

“This year’s winning huts are all unique, both in design and in materials,” said CEO of The Forks North Portage Sara Stasiuk. “Each with its own story to tell.”

The building of the huts will take place at the end of January.

Six new designs will grace the ice in the coming months including:

Murky Waters, by Christopher Loofs, Jordan Loofs and Kaci Marshall of Okalahoma City, USA

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs - image View image in full screen

Story continues below advertisement

Spinning Dim Sum by Verena Nelles Kempf and Ilga Nelles, from Zurich, Switzerland and Hamburg, Germany

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs - image View image in full screen
More on World

Sublimation by Francisco Silva, Barbara Stallone, and Alexander Pollard from Paris, France and London, England

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs - image View image in full screen

 

Story continues below advertisement

Invited Artist – Circling Above Us by Wayne and Jordan Stranger, Winnipeg and Peguis First Nation

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs - image View image in full screen
Trending Now

“We selected the eagle as our warming hut to offer the community a safe place with good energy,” says Jordan Stranger, artist and owner of Totem Doodem. “The eagle symbolizes love and reminds us that our ancestors are always close.

 

School Program Winner – Amisk by Ecole St. Avila School

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs - image View image in full screen

“The students agreed that their warming hut needed to acknowledge and educate about Turtle Island, Treaty 1, and the importance of The Forks,says École St. Avila School Teacher Librarian, Tytanya Fillion.

Story continues below advertisement

 

University of Manitoba – Ice Henge by The Faculty of Architecture

The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs - image View image in full screen

“This year’s project, “Ice Henge,” is inspired by the spirit of disco and the monumentality of Stonehenge. Ice forms emerging from the frozen river will create a space of community through play, wonder, and reflection.” says Mimi Locher, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Manitoba.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices