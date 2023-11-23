The Forks unveils 2024 Warming Hut designs

Send this page to someone via email

There may be no ice yet, but the Forks is already planning for the Nestaweya River Trail this winter, releasing the designs of the Warming Huts Thursday.

“This year’s winning huts are all unique, both in design and in materials,” said CEO of The Forks North Portage Sara Stasiuk. “Each with its own story to tell.”

The building of the huts will take place at the end of January.

Six new designs will grace the ice in the coming months including:

Murky Waters, by Christopher Loofs, Jordan Loofs and Kaci Marshall of Okalahoma City, USA

Spinning Dim Sum by Verena Nelles Kempf and Ilga Nelles, from Zurich, Switzerland and Hamburg, Germany

Sublimation by Francisco Silva, Barbara Stallone, and Alexander Pollard from Paris, France and London, England

Invited Artist – Circling Above Us by Wayne and Jordan Stranger, Winnipeg and Peguis First Nation

“We selected the eagle as our warming hut to offer the community a safe place with good energy,” says Jordan Stranger, artist and owner of Totem Doodem. “The eagle symbolizes love and reminds us that our ancestors are always close.“

School Program Winner – Amisk by Ecole St. Avila School

“The students agreed that their warming hut needed to acknowledge and educate about Turtle Island, Treaty 1, and the importance of The Forks,” says École St. Avila School Teacher Librarian, Tytanya Fillion.

University of Manitoba – Ice Henge by The Faculty of Architecture

“This year’s project, “Ice Henge,” is inspired by the spirit of disco and the monumentality of Stonehenge. Ice forms emerging from the frozen river will create a space of community through play, wonder, and reflection.” says Mimi Locher, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Manitoba.