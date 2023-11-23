Menu

Politics

Kelowna announces lobbyist registry, with public access

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 7:30 pm
File photo of city hall in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of city hall in Kelowna, B.C. File photo
Ever wonder how much lobbying goes on at city hall in Kelowna, B.C.?

Starting this month, you’ll be able to get a glimpse of how special-interest groups are trying to attract city council’s attention.

This week, in an effort to promote transparency, the city announced that is has launched a new registry for lobbyists.

Click to play video: 'Cannabis lobbying group petitions government to raise THC levels in edibles'
Cannabis lobbying group petitions government to raise THC levels in edibles

Kelowna’s lobbyist registry policy came into effect in September, and is now available online.

“The registry requires individuals and organizations who communicate with city council members for the purpose of influencing a council decision to publicly document their lobbying activities,” said the city.

According to the city, the registry sets lobbying parameters and also allows for public access. However, it also provides exemptions where the policy does not apply and when it’s not required to register.

Click to play video: 'Business group lobbies for tax relief ahead of B.C. budget'
Business group lobbies for tax relief ahead of B.C. budget

“Anyone engaging in lobbying activities is required to register within five days of the initial communication with a council member,” said the city, noting the registry is updated each weekday.

For more information on the lobbyist registry, visit the city’s website.

