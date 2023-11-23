Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made after 6-month re-vinning investigation in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 3:55 pm
Items seized by Calgary police after executing a search warrant in relation to a re-vinning investigation. View image in full screen
Items seized by Calgary police after executing a search warrant in relation to a re-vinning investigation. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been arrested following a six-month investigation into the theft, re-vinning and re-selling of vehicles in Calgary. Thousands of dollars in drugs and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have also been seized.

In May, officers identified a suspect in the sale of a stolen vehicle with its vehicle identification number (VIN) that had been tampered with. The investigation that followed connected the suspect to break and enters as well as a stolen vehicle operation, police said.

On Nov. 1, a search warrant was executed and a collection of drugs, firearms and vehicle re-identification equipment was seized, including:

  • 48 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 775 grams of cannabis
  • Hydromorphone pills
  • 191 rounds of ammunition, including shotgun, rifle and pistol rounds
  • A .22 caliber air-powered pellet rifle
  • Molds for creating magnetic license plate numbers and letters
  • Printers and labels consistent with those used for vehicle manufacturer labels
  • Seven vehicles for further investigation

Police estimate the value of the seized drugs to be $15,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Corey Allen Boudreau, 54, was charged with charges related to stolen property, break and enter, possession of drugs, firearms possession, breach of a firearms prohibition order, possession of a stolen document and six breaches of a release order. Boudreau is due to appear in court on Nov. 23.

Chasey Dee Marie Thomas, 35, was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of drugs. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices