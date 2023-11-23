Arrests made after 6-month re-vinning investigation in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested following a six-month investigation into the theft, re-vinning and re-selling of vehicles in Calgary. Thousands of dollars in drugs and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have also been seized.

In May, officers identified a suspect in the sale of a stolen vehicle with its vehicle identification number (VIN) that had been tampered with. The investigation that followed connected the suspect to break and enters as well as a stolen vehicle operation, police said.

On Nov. 1, a search warrant was executed and a collection of drugs, firearms and vehicle re-identification equipment was seized, including:

48 grams of crystal methamphetamine

775 grams of cannabis

Hydromorphone pills

191 rounds of ammunition, including shotgun, rifle and pistol rounds

A .22 caliber air-powered pellet rifle

Molds for creating magnetic license plate numbers and letters

Printers and labels consistent with those used for vehicle manufacturer labels

Seven vehicles for further investigation

Police estimate the value of the seized drugs to be $15,000.

Corey Allen Boudreau, 54, was charged with charges related to stolen property, break and enter, possession of drugs, firearms possession, breach of a firearms prohibition order, possession of a stolen document and six breaches of a release order. Boudreau is due to appear in court on Nov. 23.

Chasey Dee Marie Thomas, 35, was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of drugs. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.