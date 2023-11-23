Woman airlifted from scene of Newmarket, Ont. collision

A woman in her 60s has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital after she was involved in a crash.
York Regional Police said two vehicles crashed in Newmarket, Ont., just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said the crash happened around Second Concession and Green Lane, with one driver taken to hospital in critical condition. A second person was airlifted with serious injuries.
Ornge, Ontario’s air ambulance service, told Global News a woman in her 60s was taken from the scene.
Green Lane was closed after the collision.
