Alberta banning ‘cash cow’ photo radar on Edmonton and Calgary ring roads

Send this page to someone via email

Photo radar is being used as a cash cow in some places across Alberta — not to improve safety — the province admitted Thursday after spending the past four years looking into automated traffic enforcement.

Ray Gibbon Drive and Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton is one such “fishing hole,” Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said at a news conference near the interchange, adding that about 6,000 tickets get issued at that spot each year — generating about $800,000 of revenue at that one location alone.

“That’s about 11 times the average site in the city of Edmonton and there are other fishing holes along the Calgary and Edmonton ring roads — so Stoney Trail and Anthony Henday Drive — now these sites are focused on revenue generation rather than traffic safety.

“Let me be perfectly clear: this will end here in the province of Alberta.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Let me be perfectly clear: this will end here in the province of Alberta."

Story continues below advertisement

To that end, come Dec. 1, the province is banning photo radar on ring roads in Calgary and Edmonton.

Over the next year, the Alberta government said it will engage with municipalities and law enforcement to remove all “fishing hole” locations — spots where there is no clear safety reason for photo radar and it’s only being done to collect money.

Calgary’s ring road has eight photo radar sites and Edmonton’s ring road has 22.

Potential abuse of photo radar has been debated for years in Alberta.

Municipalities have been doing photo radar for more than 30 years, the minister said, but changes or expansions have been on hold for the past four years.

In 2019, the then-NDP government introduced a freeze on new locations and banned photo radar in transition zones: spots where the speed limit changes on highways.

3:02 Alberta review finds photo radar used as cash cow

Photo radar was also banned on high-speed, multi-lane highways unless there was documented proof of safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

The freeze was then extended when in 2022, the UCP said no photo radar was allowed on residential roads with speed limits below 50 km/h. Keep in mind, many Edmonton streets are now 40 km/h.

Double dipping — issuing multiple tickets within five minutes — was also banned. Photo radar vehicles now also have to be highly visible.

Cities couldn’t run photo radar in construction zones except when construction workers were present and it was only allowed in school zones when classes were in session.

Municipalities were also obligated to provide data on collisions and safety to justify why they are running photo radar at certain locations.

1:59 Photo radar rules to change in Alberta

On Thursday, the province said the cap on any new photo radar equipment, programs or new photo radar locations will be extended until the one-year consultation with municipalities is complete on Dec. 1, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton and Calgary will have the option to redeploy the photo radar units previously used on the ring roads to areas in the cities where they have a safety impact — in school, playground and construction zones.

The province said that means that Calgary can select eight high-risk areas and Edmonton can select 22 high-risk areas to redeploy the photo radar that was being used on the Henday and Stoney Trail.

Alberta’s first photo radar units were introduced in 1987 and now there are about 2,387 photo radar sites across the province.

“Alberta has the highest usage of photo radar in Canada, and these changes will finally eliminate the cash cow that affects so many Albertans,” Dreeshan said.

“Photo radar must only be used to improve traffic safety, and with these changes, municipalities will no longer be able to issue thousands of speeding tickets simply to generate revenue.”

1:35 Edmonton unveils easy-to-spot photo radar vehicles

Photo radar generated $171 million across Alberta in 2022-23, the province said. The revenue is split between the province and municipalities, with the province receiving 40 per cent and municipalities receiving 60 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…