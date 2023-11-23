City of Regina opens new community centre in Heritage neighbourhood

A newly redeveloped community centre has been unveiled during a grand opening in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

The Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre in the Heritage neighbourhood is a place for community engagement while preserving heritage.

The name Mitakuyé Owâs’ā is Dakota Sioux which means “All My Relations” and is a common phrase amongst the Siouan languages.

Regina’s mayor says the name of the centre is unique and acknowledges the history of the Sioux people in Treaty 4 territory. “I think it’s a wonderful idea. And part of our job is the truth and truth telling, but also to acknowledge the history,” said Mayor Sandra Masters. “The Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre demonstrates the City of Regina’s commitment to community engagement, recreation and heritage preservation.”

The Centre is a space for the community to book one-time or ongoing meetings, events and/or programs, according to a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The space has already been used to host HCA’s Harvest Moon Festival and it’s expected the the Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre will host many more programs and events by the City, HCA, RPS and other organizations,” the release read. “In addition, the City is excited to be able to offer programs such as drop-in basketball, a free evening teen program and Indigenous storytelling events.”

Through the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP), the province funded $7.5 million for the Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre as the federal government and the City of Regina funded the remaining costs.

“The heritage community is so very important, and I think it’s reflected in the name,” said Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris. “Kudos to the City of Regina, the federal government and ourselves to put money in and make this facility that will be used by all ages.”

The executive director of the Heritage Community Association (HCA) said a lot of consultations within the community and various agencies to make the Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre a reality. “It’s been a real collaborative effort to make sure that this building is state of the art for this community and for the city at large,” said Wendy Miller. “For HCA, it’s really exciting. We’re moving out of the old fire hall, which is another heritage building into this heritage building. So, it just offers a lot of opportunity within our community and really for all the agencies around us.”