Ditched: When home is not where the heart is

A house was found abandoned in a ditch on Nov. 14 just west of Big Shell Lake according to SaskTip.
The house was likely being moved and fell off the trailer into the ditch during transportation.
Someone noticed the house in the ditch and put a complaint in with Spiritwood conservation officers.
