Ditched: When home is not where the heart is

A house was found abandoned in a ditch on Nov. 14 just west of Big Shell Lake according to SaskTip.

The house was likely being moved and fell off the trailer into the ditch during transportation.

View image in full screen A house found abandoned in a ditch west of Big Shell Lake earlier this November. Sask Tip / Facebook

View image in full screen The ditched house was found west of Big Shell Lake. SaskTip / Facebook

Someone noticed the house in the ditch and put a complaint in with Spiritwood conservation officers.