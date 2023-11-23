A proposal and love story of magical proportions in London, Ont. area

The “magic” of lights took on a whole new meaning this week when Meagan Dove said “yes” to Ryan Kelly under thousands of lights outside of London, Ont.

After a month of planning and working alongside the local Magic of Lights team, Kelly proposed to his longtime girlfriend of nearly six years inside the enchanted tunnel on Monday night.

“I knew Meagan really loves Christmas lights and my goal was to only do this once in my life, so I wanted to make it special,” Kelly told Global News. “I messaged the team and we took it from there. They were super supportive [and] super excited to help me with it.”

Prior to popping the big question, Dove said that she had a feeling “something was going to happen.”

“It was kind of funny because when we got there, he said that we had to book a time, which wasn’t true. He also said that there was a walking part and to wear comfortable shoes,” she said. “As we started walking through the tunnel, he stopped us and asked the question which was followed by an immediate ‘yes’ on my part.”

The couple, from Pickering, met as employees at Lowe’s and have been together ever since. While still in shock over the dazzling proposal, Dove added that her now fiancé “always knows how to make things special and thoughtful.”

“I didn’t know exactly what was going on, and I believe that marriage is something everyone should talk about and not just kind of spring on the question, but I think we both had no doubts that I was going to say yes,” she added.

View image in full screen Ryan Kelly and Meagan Dove. (supplied)

Kyla Woodcock, founder of Woodlo Productions which helps puts on the local Magic of Lights show, said “when you get to do something special like that for someone that truly can change their life, it’s just so uplifting.”

“It’s just a different kind of joy,” she added.

Magic of Lights events will take place at 21 cities across North America this year. Locally, the event at Longwoods Road Conservation Area will support the Children’s Health Foundation, Thames Valley Children’s Centre and the Children’s Health Research Institute.

Running until Jan. 6, 2024, the annual show in Mount Brydges features over 2 million LED lights.

“It’s a very immersive experience,” said Woodock. “You can just put your family or your friends into the car, and as you roll through the forest and park with the lights sort of revealing themselves around every corner, you really can get lost in the whole experience.”

View image in full screen Magic of the Lights - London / Facebook

First lighting up in 2021, Woodcock said that the show has also grown into something unimaginable.

“Magic of Lights started because my husband and I were looking for something fun to do with our kids, and we had heard about a similar production in Ottawa where we have friends and family so we decided checked it out with them,” she said. “My kids absolutely loved it, and we thought it would be something that our community would love as well.”

She told Global News that “the growth of this show is really in the number of people that come to see it.”

“We have people coming from 50 km to 60 km around the city,” Woodcock said. “Some people have even come all the way from Windsor… We change the show every year and it seems to attract more and more members of the community from further and further away, which is excellent.”

From 50 ft decorated trees to ‘Christmas on Wheels’, Woodcock added that “Magic of Lights is about experiencing joy and spreading joy within the community.”