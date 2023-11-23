Cat rescued from downtown Winnipeg apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters rescued a cat while residents sheltered on a Winnipeg Transit bus during a fire at a downtown apartment building on Wednesday night.

Fire crews arrived at the William Avenue scene just before 8:15 p.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the building. Residents had already escaped the blaze, and were helped by the city’s Emergency Social Services in finding temporary accomodations.

No one was injured in the fire, which was declared under control in about an hour’s time. The rescued cat was put in the care of the Winnipeg Animal Services Agency.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.