Woman assaulted before family member thwarts Rossburn home invasion: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for suspects in a home invasion that left one person injured.

Officers with the RCMP branch in Russell, Man., responded to the incident in a rural area north of Rossburn on Tuesday at about 9 a.m.

According to police, two males and a female entered the residence after knocking on the door. Police said a 76-year-old woman in the home was assaulted, but that after a family member intervened, the male suspects fled.

The female suspect was briefly detained by the family member, but she later escaped to a grey vehicle driven by the male suspects, police said.

The woman is described as being in her mid-20. The male suspects, officers said, covered their faces with masks.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to hospital with injuries and has since been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.