Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman assaulted before family member thwarts Rossburn home invasion: Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 11:17 am
FILE - RCMP Russell detachment. Police say two males and a female entered a residence in Rossburn after knocking on the door. A 76-year-old woman in the home was assaulted, but that after a family member intervened, the male suspects fled, Manitoba RCMP say. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP Russell detachment. Police say two males and a female entered a residence in Rossburn after knocking on the door. A 76-year-old woman in the home was assaulted, but that after a family member intervened, the male suspects fled, Manitoba RCMP say. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP are searching for suspects in a home invasion that left one person injured.

Officers with the RCMP branch in Russell, Man., responded to the incident in a rural area north of Rossburn on Tuesday at about 9 a.m.

According to police, two males and a female entered the residence after knocking on the door. Police said a 76-year-old woman in the home was assaulted, but that after a family member intervened, the male suspects fled.

The female suspect was briefly detained by the family member, but she later escaped to a grey vehicle driven by the male suspects, police said.

The woman is described as being in her mid-20. The male suspects, officers said, covered their faces with masks.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to hospital with injuries and has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can call Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices