Lifestyle

Okanagan’s Lake Life Lottery inspires dreams and supports health initiatives

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Lake Life Lottery inspires dreams and supports health initiatives'
Lake Life Lottery inspires dreams and supports health initiatives
WATCH: With sky-high home prices in the Okanagan, owning a home in our community can feel like a far-away dream but Lake Life Lottery is making that dream feel a little closer. Sydney Morton gives us a tour of the $1.3M home that's up for grabs and tells us where the money raised will go .
Nestled in the Quails Landing neighbourhood of Kelowna, B.C.  is the Lake Life Lottery home, a $1.3-million house on the 18th hole of the Okanagan Golf Club.

“It’s just over 1,900 square feet with three [bedrooms], three [bathrooms] and a flex space,” said Carly Malchuk, community engagement and events manager of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

“What’s so great about this is that all the money from this lottery is going to stay right here, at home in our community. The funds will be split between the YMCA of the Southern Interior and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second year for the Lake Life Lottery and again, this year all funds raised through the sales of Lake Life Lottery tickets will go toward programs for physical and mental well-being as well as social programs in the Okanagan.

“With the lottery overall there are $1.6M in prizes to be won, everything from the dream home we are standing in today that will come fully furnished as well as options for vehicles, trips, V.I.P. experiences and obviously our 50/50 and our Splash of Cash calendar,” said Malchuk.

The Early Bird prize deadline closes Nov. 23 at midnight and the deadline for the Lake Life Lottery tickets closes Dec. 20. For more information visit  www.lakelifelottery.ca

 

