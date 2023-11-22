Okanagan’s Lake Life Lottery inspires dreams and supports health initiatives

Nestled in the Quails Landing neighbourhood of Kelowna, B.C. is the Lake Life Lottery home, a $1.3-million house on the 18th hole of the Okanagan Golf Club.

“It’s just over 1,900 square feet with three [bedrooms], three [bathrooms] and a flex space,” said Carly Malchuk, community engagement and events manager of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

“What’s so great about this is that all the money from this lottery is going to stay right here, at home in our community. The funds will be split between the YMCA of the Southern Interior and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.”

This is the second year for the Lake Life Lottery and again, this year all funds raised through the sales of Lake Life Lottery tickets will go toward programs for physical and mental well-being as well as social programs in the Okanagan.

“With the lottery overall there are $1.6M in prizes to be won, everything from the dream home we are standing in today that will come fully furnished as well as options for vehicles, trips, V.I.P. experiences and obviously our 50/50 and our Splash of Cash calendar,” said Malchuk.

The Early Bird prize deadline closes Nov. 23 at midnight and the deadline for the Lake Life Lottery tickets closes Dec. 20. For more information visit www.lakelifelottery.ca