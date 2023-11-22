Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Montreal airport to roll out measures to ease traffic backups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 4:35 pm
<div>The authority overseeing the Montreal airport is announcing measures to reduce congestion after a post-pandemic surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time. A WestJet cabin crew member walks past traffic to make his flight at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</div>. View image in full screen
<div>The authority overseeing the Montreal airport is announcing measures to reduce congestion after a post-pandemic surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time. A WestJet cabin crew member walks past traffic to make his flight at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</div>. CMU/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The authority overseeing the Montreal airport is rolling out measures to reduce congestion after a post-pandemic surge in car traffic over the summer prompted a wave of frustration among passengers trying to make their gate on time.

Gridlock on the road leading to Trudeau airport routinely pushed passengers to exit their vehicles and haul their bags hundreds of metres to the entrance, with pedestrians on the highway off-ramp becoming a routine site — particularly in late afternoon and early evening.

The Aéroports de Montréal says that by next summer it will set up two alternative drop-off and pick-up zones to divert car traffic from the airport’s main entrance, both served by a five-minute shuttle service for arriving and departing travellers.

In an interview, CEO Yves Beauchamp said parking will also be free for roughly 40 minutes within a four-hour window between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., when flights butt up against afternoon rush hour.

Story continues below advertisement

A new airport parking lot hosting 2,800 spots is also set to open early next year, while ramped-up public bus service from the city centre aims to thin out the number of cars.

The measures come after Montreal’s public transit authority scrambled to find detours for its 747 airport shuttle last summer and the airport authority added a third free parking area, traffic-control staff and a new Uber service pick-up area, but the bottlenecks persisted.

Click to play video: 'New crack discovered on île-aux-tourtes bridge'
New crack discovered on île-aux-tourtes bridge
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices